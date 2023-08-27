Gleyber Torres will lead the New York Yankees into a matchup with Isaac Paredes and the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at 1:40 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Tropicana Field.

The Yankees have been listed as +100 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the favorite Rays (-120). The total is 8 runs for the game (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Yankees gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Yankees vs. Rays Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rays -120 +100 8 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Recent Betting Performance

In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 1-4.

In their last 10 games with an over/under, the Yankees and their opponents have combined to eclipse the total six times.

Bookmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Yankees' past 10 games.

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Betting Records & Stats

The Yankees have won in 16, or 36.4%, of the 44 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

New York is 14-23 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +100 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Yankees have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.

Games involving New York have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 60 of 128 chances this season.

The Yankees have posted a record of 6-6-0 against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Yankees Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 36-33 26-34 27-20 35-47 48-57 14-10

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.