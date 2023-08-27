Yandy Diaz and Gleyber Torres are the hottest hitters on the Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees, who meet on Sunday at Tropicana Field, at 1:40 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Rays Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Time: 1:40 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

Venue: Tropicana Field

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank seventh in Major League Baseball with 178 home runs.

Fueled by 356 extra-base hits, New York ranks 19th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .229.

New York has scored 544 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Yankees have an on-base percentage of .304 this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

The Yankees rank 14th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.5 whiffs per contest.

New York has an 8.9 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, which ranks 13th in the majors.

New York has the 12th-ranked ERA (4.04) in the majors this season.

Yankees pitchers have a 1.242 WHIP this season, ninth-best in the majors.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Carlos Rodon (1-4) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his eighth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while allowing six hits.

He has one quality starts in seven chances this season.

Rodon has made four starts of five or more innings in seven chances this season, and averages 4.7 frames when he pitches.

He has not pitched this season without allowing at least one earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/22/2023 Nationals L 2-1 Home Carlos Rodón Josiah Gray 8/23/2023 Nationals W 9-1 Home Luis Severino MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2023 Nationals L 6-5 Home Michael King Patrick Corbin 8/25/2023 Rays W 6-2 Away Gerrit Cole Zach Eflin 8/26/2023 Rays L 3-0 Away Clarke Schmidt Tyler Glasnow 8/27/2023 Rays - Away Carlos Rodón Zack Littell 8/28/2023 Tigers - Away Luis Severino Reese Olson 8/29/2023 Tigers - Away - Tarik Skubal 8/30/2023 Tigers - Away Gerrit Cole Matt Manning 8/31/2023 Tigers - Away Clarke Schmidt Eduardo Rodríguez 9/1/2023 Astros - Away Carlos Rodón Framber Valdez

