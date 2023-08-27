In the series rubber match on Sunday, August 27, Yandy Diaz and the Tampa Bay Rays (79-52) face off against Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (62-67). The first pitch will be thrown at 1:40 PM ET at Tropicana Field.

The Rays are listed as -120 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Yankees (+100). The game's total has been set at 8 runs.

Yankees vs. Rays Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023

Sunday, August 27, 2023 Time: 1:40 PM ET

1:40 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Petersburg, Florida

St. Petersburg, Florida Venue: Tropicana Field

Tropicana Field Probable Pitchers: Zack Littell - TB (2-4, 4.27 ERA) vs Carlos Rodon - NYY (1-4, 6.27 ERA)

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Rays Betting Trends and Insights

The Rays have been favorites in 105 games this season and won 69 (65.7%) of those contests.

The Rays have gone 67-32 (winning 67.7% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -120 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Tampa Bay, based on the moneyline, is 54.5%.

The Rays played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- Tampa Bay and its opponents combined to go over the total six times.

The Yankees have come away with 16 wins in the 44 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Yankees have been victorious 14 times in 37 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or worse on the moneyline.

The Yankees have played as underdogs in five of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Yankees vs. Rays Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harrison Bader 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+210) DJ LeMahieu 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+650) 0.5 (+240) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-200) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+320) 0.5 (+145) Aaron Judge - 1.5 (-118) 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (+120) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +50000 20th 5th Win AL East +50000 - 4th

