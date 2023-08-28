The New York Yankees, including Aaron Judge (.233 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 160 points below season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Reese Olson and the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park, Monday at 6:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Rays.

Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023

6:40 PM ET Stadium: Comerica Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Tigers Starter: Reese Olson

Reese Olson TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Aaron Judge At The Plate

Judge has 11 doubles, 28 home runs and 58 walks while batting .266.

Judge has picked up a hit in 60.5% of his 76 games this season, with at least two hits in 21.1% of those games.

He has hit a home run in 28.9% of his games in 2023, and 8.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 30 games this year (39.5%), Judge has picked up an RBI, and in 15 of those games (19.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

He has scored at least once 43 times this season (56.6%), including 11 games with multiple runs (14.5%).

Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 35 .219 AVG .322 .333 OBP .461 .527 SLG .736 17 XBH 22 14 HR 14 29 RBI 26 53/26 K/BB 41/32 1 SB 2

Tigers Pitching Rankings