The Round of 128 of the US Open will see Adrian Mannarino and Yosuke Watanuki square off at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday, August 28.

You can see Mannarino attempt to take down Watanuki on ESPN.

Adrian Mannarino vs. Yosuke Watanuki Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Mannarino vs. Watanuki Matchup Info

In the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open on August 18, 2023 (his last match), Mannarino lost to Alexander Zverev 2-6, 3-6.

In his most recent match on August 3, 2023, Watanuki was defeated 0-6, 2-6 versus Ugo Humbert in the Round of 16 of the Citi Open.

Mannarino hasn't played Watanuki in the past five years.

Mannarino vs. Watanuki Odds and Probabilities

Adrian Mannarino Yosuke Watanuki -250 Odds to Win Match +180 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 54.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.3

