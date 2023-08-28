Yosuke Watanuki (No. 85) will face Adrian Mannarino (No. 35) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, August 28.

In this Round of 128 match, Mannarino is favored (-250) versus Watanuki (+180) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Adrian Mannarino vs. Yosuke Watanuki Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Adrian Mannarino vs. Yosuke Watanuki Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Adrian Mannarino has a 71.4% chance to win.

Adrian Mannarino Yosuke Watanuki -250 Odds to Win Match +180 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 54.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 45.3

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Adrian Mannarino vs. Yosuke Watanuki Trends and Insights

Mannarino is coming off a loss to No. 17-ranked Alexander Zverev, 2-6, 3-6, in the quarterfinals at the Western & Southern Open.

In the Citi Open (his last tournament), Watanuki was beaten in the Round of 16 by No. 36-ranked Ugo Humbert, 0-6, 2-6.

Through 54 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Mannarino has played 23.9 games per match (32.2 in best-of-five matches) and won 49.8% of them.

In his 32 matches on hard courts over the past year, Mannarino has played an average of 24.1 games (37.0 in best-of-five matches).

Watanuki has averaged 25.4 games per match (39.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 34 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 52.3% of the games.

Watanuki has played 16 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, and has averaged 21.7 games per match (28.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.2 games per set while winning 53.3% of games.

This is the first time that Mannarino and Watanuki have played in the last five years.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.