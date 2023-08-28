The Round of 128 of the US Open will see Alexander Bublik and Dominic Thiem square off at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday, August 28.

ESPN will show this Bublik versus Thiem match.

Alexander Bublik vs. Dominic Thiem Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Bublik vs. Thiem Matchup Info

Bublik is coming off a defeat to No. 17-ranked Hubert Hurkacz, 3-6, 6-7, in the Round of 64 at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

Thiem is coming off a 3-6, 1-6 loss at the hands of No. 72-ranked Sebastian Baez in the finals at the Generali Open.

This is the first time that Bublik and Thiem have squared off on the court in the last five years.

Bublik vs. Thiem Odds and Probabilities

Alexander Bublik Dominic Thiem -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 53.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.1

