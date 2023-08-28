No. 27-ranked Alexander Bublik will face No. 81 Dominic Thiem in the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, August 28.

Compared to the underdog Thiem (+135), Bublik is favored (-175) to get to the Round of 64.

Alexander Bublik vs. Dominic Thiem Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Alexander Bublik vs. Dominic Thiem Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexander Bublik has a 63.6% chance to win.

Alexander Bublik Dominic Thiem -175 Odds to Win Match +135 +35000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 63.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 42.6% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 53.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.1

Alexander Bublik vs. Dominic Thiem Trends and Insights

Bublik lost 3-6, 6-7 versus Hubert Hurkacz in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers (his last match).

In his most recent match on August 5, 2023, Thiem lost 3-6, 1-6 versus Sebastian Baez in the finals of the Generali Open.

Bublik has played 50 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 25.8 games per match (40.5 in best-of-five matches).

In his 30 matches on hard courts over the past year, Bublik has played an average of 24.5 games (39.7 in best-of-five matches).

In the past year, Thiem has played 45 total matches (across all court types), winning 48.6% of the games. He averages 25.1 games per match (42.8 in best-of-five matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Thiem is averaging 25.6 games per match (33.5 in best-of-five matches) and 9.9 games per set through 19 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Bublik and Thiem have not matched up against each other since 2015.

