Alexandre Muller vs. Novak Djokovic: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Alexandre Muller, the No. 84-ranked player, and Novak Djokovic, the No. 2-ranked player, will meet on August 28 for a matchup in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
You can watch the action on ESPN as Muller tries to knock out Djokovic.
Alexandre Muller vs. Novak Djokovic Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Court Surface: Hard
Muller vs. Djokovic Matchup Info
- In his previous tournament, the Winston-Salem Open, Muller was eliminated by No. 101-ranked Benjamin Bonzi, 4-6, 4-6, in the Round of 64.
- On August 20, 2023, Djokovic won his most recent match, 5-7, 7-6, 7-6, over Carlos Alcaraz in the finals of the Western & Southern Open.
- Muller and Djokovic haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Monday's US Open
