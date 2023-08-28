Alexandre Muller, the No. 84-ranked player, and Novak Djokovic, the No. 2-ranked player, will meet on August 28 for a matchup in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

You can watch the action on ESPN as Muller tries to knock out Djokovic.

Alexandre Muller vs. Novak Djokovic Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Muller vs. Djokovic Matchup Info

In his previous tournament, the Winston-Salem Open, Muller was eliminated by No. 101-ranked Benjamin Bonzi, 4-6, 4-6, in the Round of 64.

On August 20, 2023, Djokovic won his most recent match, 5-7, 7-6, 7-6, over Carlos Alcaraz in the finals of the Western & Southern Open.

Muller and Djokovic haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.

