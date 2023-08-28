Aliaksandra Sasnovich's Round of 128 match in the US Open versus Magda Linette is set for Monday, August 28.

The Sasnovich-Linette matchup can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Magda Linette Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Sasnovich vs. Linette Matchup Info

In her last tournament, the Tennis in the Land, Sasnovich was beaten by No. 22-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova, 6-7, 3-6, in the Round of 16.

In the Western & Southern Open (her last tournament), Linette was taken down in the Round of 64 by No. 192-ranked Ann Li, 6-0, 6-7, 2-6.

Sasnovich and Linette have reached a standoff, with the two each winning one of two head-to-head matchups. The pair's last matchup on February 8, 2022 ended with Sasnovich earning the 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 win.

Linette and Sasnovich have squared off in five total sets, with Linette taking three sets and Sasnovich being victorious in two of them.

Linette has bested Sasnovich in 49 total games between them, winning 27 games (55.1%) against Sasnovich's 22.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Sasnovich vs. Linette Odds and Probabilities

Aliaksandra Sasnovich Magda Linette -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 51.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.