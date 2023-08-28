Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Magda Linette: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Aliaksandra Sasnovich's Round of 128 match in the US Open versus Magda Linette is set for Monday, August 28.
The Sasnovich-Linette matchup can be seen on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Magda Linette Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Sasnovich vs. Linette Matchup Info
- In her last tournament, the Tennis in the Land, Sasnovich was beaten by No. 22-ranked Ekaterina Alexandrova, 6-7, 3-6, in the Round of 16.
- In the Western & Southern Open (her last tournament), Linette was taken down in the Round of 64 by No. 192-ranked Ann Li, 6-0, 6-7, 2-6.
- Sasnovich and Linette have reached a standoff, with the two each winning one of two head-to-head matchups. The pair's last matchup on February 8, 2022 ended with Sasnovich earning the 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 win.
- Linette and Sasnovich have squared off in five total sets, with Linette taking three sets and Sasnovich being victorious in two of them.
- Linette has bested Sasnovich in 49 total games between them, winning 27 games (55.1%) against Sasnovich's 22.
How to Watch Monday's US Open
- Emma Navarro vs Magdalena Frech
- Kateryna Baindl vs Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova
- Maria Sakkari vs Rebeka Masarova
- Fiona Ferro vs Victoria Azarenka
- Daria Saville vs Clervie Ngounoue
Sasnovich vs. Linette Odds and Probabilities
|Aliaksandra Sasnovich
|Magda Linette
|-150
|Odds to Win Match
|+115
|+30000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+35000
|60.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|46.5%
|0.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|51.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|48.4
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.