On Monday, Aliaksandra Sasnovich (No. 92 in the world) meets Magda Linette (No. 24) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Sasnovich is getting -150 odds to earn a win against Linette (+115).

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Magda Linette Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Magda Linette Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aliaksandra Sasnovich has a 60.0% chance to win.

Aliaksandra Sasnovich Magda Linette -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +30000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 0.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 51.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.4

Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Magda Linette Trends and Insights

Sasnovich came up short 6-7, 3-6 versus Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Round of 16 of the Tennis in the Land (her most recent match).

In the Western & Southern Open (her previous tournament), Linette was eliminated in the Round of 64 by No. 192-ranked Ann Li, 6-0, 6-7, 2-6.

Sasnovich has played 42 matches over the past year across all court types, and 22.6 games per match.

Sasnovich has played 27 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 23.5 games per match.

Linette has averaged 22.2 games per match through her 45 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 49.8% of the games.

Linette is averaging 21.7 games per match and 9.8 games per set through 29 matches on hard courts in the past year.

In two head-to-head meetings, Sasnovich and Linette have split 1-1. Sasnovich came out on top in their most recent battle on February 8, 2022, winning 7-5, 4-6, 6-4.

Linette and Sasnovich have squared off in five total sets, with Linette taking three of them and Sasnovich two.

Linette has the advantage in 49 total games versus Sasnovich, taking 27 of them.

In their two matches against each other, Sasnovich and Linette are averaging 24.5 games and 2.5 sets.

