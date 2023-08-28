Alize Cornet vs. Elina Avanesyan: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A match between Alize Cornet (No. 79) and Elina Avanesyan (No. 66) is on tap for Monday, August 28 as part of the Round of 128 of the US Open in New York, New York.
Avanesyan's matchup against Cornet can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.
Alize Cornet vs. Elina Avanesyan Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Cornet vs. Avanesyan Matchup Info
- In her most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Cornet was beaten by No. 192-ranked Ann Li, 3-6, 3-6, in the qualifying round.
- In the Ladies Open Lausanne (her previous tournament), Avanesyan was eliminated in the quarterfinals by No. 42-ranked Elisabetta Cocciaretto, 5-7, 3-6.
- Cornet and Avanesyan haven't played each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Monday's US Open
Cornet vs. Avanesyan Odds and Probabilities
|Alize Cornet
|Elina Avanesyan
|-160
|Odds to Win Match
|+125
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|61.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|44.4%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|51.5
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|48.5
