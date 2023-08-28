A match between Alize Cornet (No. 79) and Elina Avanesyan (No. 66) is on tap for Monday, August 28 as part of the Round of 128 of the US Open in New York, New York.

Avanesyan's matchup against Cornet can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to catch the action.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Alize Cornet vs. Elina Avanesyan Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Cornet vs. Avanesyan Matchup Info

In her most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Cornet was beaten by No. 192-ranked Ann Li, 3-6, 3-6, in the qualifying round.

In the Ladies Open Lausanne (her previous tournament), Avanesyan was eliminated in the quarterfinals by No. 42-ranked Elisabetta Cocciaretto, 5-7, 3-6.

Cornet and Avanesyan haven't played each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Cornet vs. Avanesyan Odds and Probabilities

Alize Cornet Elina Avanesyan -160 Odds to Win Match +125 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 51.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.