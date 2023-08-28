In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, Alize Cornet (ranked No. 79) meets Elina Avanesyan (No. 66).

Cornet carries -160 odds to take home a win against Avanesyan (+125).

Alize Cornet vs. Elina Avanesyan Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Alize Cornet vs. Elina Avanesyan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alize Cornet has a 61.5% chance to win.

Alize Cornet Elina Avanesyan -160 Odds to Win Match +125 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 51.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.5

Alize Cornet vs. Elina Avanesyan Trends and Insights

Cornet is coming off a defeat to No. 192-ranked Ann Li, 3-6, 3-6, in the qualifying round at the Western & Southern Open.

Avanesyan last played on July 28, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Ladies Open Lausanne and was defeated 5-7, 3-6 by No. 42-ranked Elisabetta Cocciaretto.

Cornet has played 22.3 games per match in her 39 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

On hard courts, Cornet has played 19 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.0 games per match while winning 47.6% of games.

Avanesyan has played 37 matches in the past year across all court surfaces, averaging 21.1 games per match and winning 52.8% of those games.

Avanesyan is averaging 21.1 games per match and 9.8 games per set in 14 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Cornet and Avanesyan have not played against each other.

