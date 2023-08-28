The Round of 128 at the US Open will feature Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova and Kateryna Baindl competing on Monday, August 28 in New York, New York.

Turn on ESPN to catch the action as Schmiedlova tries to knock out Baindl.

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Kateryna Baindl Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Schmiedlova vs. Baindl Matchup Info

In the quarterfinals of the Livesport Prague Open 2021 on August 4, 2023 (her most recent match), Schmiedlova was defeated by Linda Noskova 0-6, 2-6.

In her most recent match on August 4, 2023, Baindl came up short 4-6, 6-1, 2-6 against Jaqueline Adina Cristian in the quarterfinals of the Livesport Prague Open 2021.

Schmiedlova and Baindl are at a deadlock, with the two each winning one of two head-to-head matches. The pair's last matchup on May 5, 2021 ended with Schmiedlova earning the 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 win.

Baindl has taken the W in three sets versus Schmiedlova, good for a 60.0% win rate, while Schmiedlova has taken home two sets.

Baindl has taken 26 games versus Schmiedlova, good for a 54.2% win rate, while Schmiedlova has taken home 22 games.

Schmiedlova vs. Baindl Odds and Probabilities

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Kateryna Baindl +105 Odds to Win Match -135 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 49.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.2

