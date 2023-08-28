In the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, No. 64-ranked Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova meets No. 83 Kateryna Baindl.

In this Round of 128 matchup versus Schmiedlova (+105), Baindl is favored to win with -135 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Kateryna Baindl Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Kateryna Baindl Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Kateryna Baindl has a 57.4% chance to win.

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova Kateryna Baindl +105 Odds to Win Match -135 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 48.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 57.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 49.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova vs. Kateryna Baindl Trends and Insights

Schmiedlova is coming off a loss to No. 71-ranked Linda Noskova, 0-6, 2-6, in the quarterfinals at the Livesport Prague Open 2021.

In her last match in the quarterfinals of the Livesport Prague Open 2021, Baindl went down 4-6, 6-1, 2-6 versus Jaqueline Adina Cristian.

Schmiedlova has played 34 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 20.3 games per match.

Through 22 matches over the past year on hard courts, Schmiedlova has played 19.8 games per match and won 51.8% of them.

Baindl has played 24 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.8 games per match and winning 48.4% of those games.

Baindl has averaged 23.2 games per match and 9.8 games per set in 11 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 48.6% of those games.

Schmiedlova and Baindl each have put up one win in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on May 5, 2021, with Schmiedlova coming out on a top 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.

Baindl has won three sets versus Schmiedlova (good for a 60.0% win rate), compared to Schmiedlova's two.

Baindl has the advantage in 48 total games against Schmiedlova, claiming 26 of them.

In two matches between Schmiedlova and Baindl, they have played 24 games and 2.5 sets per match on average.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.