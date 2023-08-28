Aslan Karatsev vs. Jiri Lehecka: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the site where Aslan Karatsev and Jiri Lehecka will meet on Monday in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
Watch on ESPN as Karatsev tries to take down Lehecka.
Aslan Karatsev vs. Jiri Lehecka Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Karatsev vs. Lehecka Matchup Info
- Karatsev lost 4-6, 4-6 versus Marc-Andrea Huesler in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open (his most recent match).
- In his last match on August 26, 2023, Lehecka came up short 4-6, 3-6 against Sebastian Baez in the finals of the Winston-Salem Open.
- Karatsev hasn't played Lehecka in the past five years.
How to Watch Monday's US Open
- Ben Shelton vs Pedro Cachin
- Zhizhen Zhang vs Jeffrey John Wolf
- Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Ilya Ivashka
- Fabian Marozsan vs Richard Gasquet
- Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Bublik
Karatsev vs. Lehecka Odds and Probabilities
|Aslan Karatsev
|Jiri Lehecka
|+155
|Odds to Win Match
|-200
|+40000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+35000
|39.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|66.7%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|45
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55
