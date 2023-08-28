USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the site where Aslan Karatsev and Jiri Lehecka will meet on Monday in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Aslan Karatsev vs. Jiri Lehecka Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Karatsev vs. Lehecka Matchup Info

Karatsev lost 4-6, 4-6 versus Marc-Andrea Huesler in the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open (his most recent match).

In his last match on August 26, 2023, Lehecka came up short 4-6, 3-6 against Sebastian Baez in the finals of the Winston-Salem Open.

Karatsev hasn't played Lehecka in the past five years.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Karatsev vs. Lehecka Odds and Probabilities

Aslan Karatsev Jiri Lehecka +155 Odds to Win Match -200 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 45 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55

