In a match scheduled for Monday, Jiri Lehecka (No. 29 in rankings) will take on Aslan Karatsev (No. 77) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

In this Round of 128 match against Karatsev (+155), Lehecka is favored to win with -200 odds.

Aslan Karatsev vs. Jiri Lehecka Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Aslan Karatsev vs. Jiri Lehecka Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jiri Lehecka has a 66.7% chance to win.

Aslan Karatsev Jiri Lehecka +155 Odds to Win Match -200 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +35000 39.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 66.7% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 45 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55

Aslan Karatsev vs. Jiri Lehecka Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round of the Western & Southern Open on August 12, 2023 (his last match), Karatsev lost to Marc-Andrea Huesler 4-6, 4-6.

In his last match on August 26, 2023, Lehecka lost 4-6, 3-6 versus Sebastian Baez in the finals of the Winston-Salem Open.

In his 51 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Karatsev has played an average of 24.8 games (39.8 in best-of-five matches).

In his 26 matches on hard courts over the past year, Karatsev has played an average of 23.3 games (39.5 in best-of-five matches).

Lehecka has played 60 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 24.7 games per match (30.8 in best-of-five matches) and winning 50.5% of those games.

Lehecka has averaged 24.5 games per match (29.8 in best-of-five matches) and 9.3 games per set through 40 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 50.5% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Karatsev and Lehecka have not met on the court.

