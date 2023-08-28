Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Ethan Quinn: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 128 at the US Open is set for Monday, with Ethan Quinn, the No. 475-ranked player, matching up with Bernabe Zapata Miralles, the No. 76-ranked player.
Watch ESPN to catch the action as Zapata Miralles looks to hold off Quinn.
Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Ethan Quinn Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Zapata Miralles vs. Quinn Matchup Info
- Zapata Miralles is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 41-ranked Ben Shelton, 6-7, 4-6, in the Round of 64 at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.
- Quinn last played on July 24, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open and was defeated 6-7, 3-6 by No. 82-ranked Aleksandar Vukic.
- Zapata Miralles and Quinn haven't played each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Monday's US Open
- Zhizhen Zhang vs Jeffrey John Wolf
- Fabian Marozsan vs Richard Gasquet
- Yosuke Watanuki vs Adrian Mannarino
- Ben Shelton vs Pedro Cachin
- Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Ilya Ivashka
Zapata Miralles vs. Quinn Odds and Probabilities
|Bernabe Zapata Miralles
|Ethan Quinn
|-225
|Odds to Win Match
|+170
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|69.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|37.0%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|55.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.7
