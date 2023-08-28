The Round of 128 at the US Open is set for Monday, with Ethan Quinn, the No. 475-ranked player, matching up with Bernabe Zapata Miralles, the No. 76-ranked player.

Watch ESPN to catch the action as Zapata Miralles looks to hold off Quinn.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Ethan Quinn Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Zapata Miralles vs. Quinn Matchup Info

Zapata Miralles is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 41-ranked Ben Shelton, 6-7, 4-6, in the Round of 64 at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

Quinn last played on July 24, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Truist Atlanta Open and was defeated 6-7, 3-6 by No. 82-ranked Aleksandar Vukic.

Zapata Miralles and Quinn haven't played each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Zapata Miralles vs. Quinn Odds and Probabilities

Bernabe Zapata Miralles Ethan Quinn -225 Odds to Win Match +170 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 55.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.7

