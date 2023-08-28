No. 76-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles will take on No. 475 Ethan Quinn in the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, August 28.

Zapata Miralles is getting -225 odds to win a spot in the Round of 64 versus Quinn (+170).

Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Ethan Quinn Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Ethan Quinn Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Bernabe Zapata Miralles has a 69.2% chance to win.

Bernabe Zapata Miralles Ethan Quinn -225 Odds to Win Match +170 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 55.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.7

Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Ethan Quinn Trends and Insights

Zapata Miralles was defeated 6-7, 4-6 versus Ben Shelton in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers (his last match).

In the Truist Atlanta Open (his last tournament), Quinn was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 82-ranked Aleksandar Vukic, 6-7, 3-6.

In his 47 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Zapata Miralles has played an average of 23.4 games (43.0 in best-of-five matches).

Through 16 matches over the past year on hard courts, Zapata Miralles has played 20.9 games per match (36.0 in best-of-five matches) and won 40.0% of them.

In the past 12 months, Quinn has played three total matches (across all court types), winning 48.2% of the games. He averages 18.7 games per match and 9.3 games per set.

Quinn has averaged 22.0 games per match and 11.0 games per set in one match on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 40.9% of those games.

This is the first time that Zapata Miralles and Quinn have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

