Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Ethan Quinn: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
No. 76-ranked Bernabe Zapata Miralles will take on No. 475 Ethan Quinn in the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, August 28.
Zapata Miralles is getting -225 odds to win a spot in the Round of 64 versus Quinn (+170).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Ethan Quinn Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Ethan Quinn Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Bernabe Zapata Miralles has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Bernabe Zapata Miralles
|Ethan Quinn
|-225
|Odds to Win Match
|+170
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|69.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|37.0%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|55.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.7
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Monday's US Open Previews & Predictions
- Alejandro Davidovich Fokina vs Marcos Giron
- Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Bublik
- Fabian Marozsan vs Richard Gasquet
- Zhizhen Zhang vs Jeffrey John Wolf
- Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune vs Roberto Carballes Baena
Bernabe Zapata Miralles vs. Ethan Quinn Trends and Insights
- Zapata Miralles was defeated 6-7, 4-6 versus Ben Shelton in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers (his last match).
- In the Truist Atlanta Open (his last tournament), Quinn was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 82-ranked Aleksandar Vukic, 6-7, 3-6.
- In his 47 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Zapata Miralles has played an average of 23.4 games (43.0 in best-of-five matches).
- Through 16 matches over the past year on hard courts, Zapata Miralles has played 20.9 games per match (36.0 in best-of-five matches) and won 40.0% of them.
- In the past 12 months, Quinn has played three total matches (across all court types), winning 48.2% of the games. He averages 18.7 games per match and 9.3 games per set.
- Quinn has averaged 22.0 games per match and 11.0 games per set in one match on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 40.9% of those games.
- This is the first time that Zapata Miralles and Quinn have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.