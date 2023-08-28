USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the site where Bernarda Pera and Veronika Kudermetova will clash on Monday in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Turn on ESPN to take in the action as Pera tries to knock out Kudermetova.

Bernarda Pera vs. Veronika Kudermetova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Pera vs. Kudermetova Matchup Info

Pera came up short 6-3, 1-6, 2-6 against Martina Trevisan in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open (her most recent match).

In the Tennis in the Land (her previous tournament), Kudermetova was eliminated in the Round of 16 by No. 95-ranked Sara Sorribes Tormo, 4-6, 1-6.

Pera and Kudermetova have matched up evenly, as the two competitors share a split 1-1 record in two meetings. Kudermetova had the leg up in their last meeting on April 20, 2021, winning 6-4, 3-6, 7-6.

Pera has taken the W in three sets against Kudermetova, good for a 60.0% win rate, while Kudermetova has taken home two sets.

In 46 total games, Pera has the advantage, winning 28 of them, while Kudermetova has won 18.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Pera vs. Kudermetova Odds and Probabilities

Bernarda Pera Veronika Kudermetova +290 Odds to Win Match -400 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 25.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 80.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 39.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.8

