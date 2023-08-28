Bernarda Pera vs. Veronika Kudermetova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, Bernarda Pera (ranked No. 73) faces Veronika Kudermetova (No. 16).
With -400 odds, Kudermetova is favored over Pera (+290) in this match.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Bernarda Pera vs. Veronika Kudermetova Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Bernarda Pera vs. Veronika Kudermetova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Veronika Kudermetova has an 80.0% chance to win.
|Bernarda Pera
|Veronika Kudermetova
|+290
|Odds to Win Match
|-400
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+6600
|25.6%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|80.0%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.5%
|39.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60.8
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Monday's US Open Previews & Predictions
- Danka Kovinic vs Lauren Davis
- Maria Sakkari vs Rebeka Masarova
- Emma Navarro vs Magdalena Frech
- Kateryna Baindl vs Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova
- Daria Saville vs Clervie Ngounoue
Bernarda Pera vs. Veronika Kudermetova Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on August 15, 2023 (her most recent match), Pera lost to Martina Trevisan 6-3, 1-6, 2-6.
- In her most recent match on August 23, 2023, Kudermetova came up short 4-6, 1-6 versus Sara Sorribes Tormo in the Round of 16 of the Tennis in the Land.
- Through 47 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Pera has played 22.7 games per match and won 47.9% of them.
- In her 26 matches on hard courts over the past year, Pera has played an average of 22.9 games.
- Kudermetova has played 56 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.0 games per match and winning 53.1% of those games.
- In 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Kudermetova has averaged 20.6 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 53.4% of those games.
- In two head-to-head matches, Pera and Kudermetova have split 1-1. Kudermetova took their last clash on April 20, 2021, winning 6-4, 3-6, 7-6.
- Pera and Kudermetova have faced off in five sets against each other, with Pera capturing three of them.
- Pera has the advantage in 46 total games versus Kudermetova, claiming 28 of them.
- In their two matches against each other, Pera and Kudermetova are averaging 23.0 games and 2.5 sets.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.