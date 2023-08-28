In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, Bernarda Pera (ranked No. 73) faces Veronika Kudermetova (No. 16).

With -400 odds, Kudermetova is favored over Pera (+290) in this match.

Bernarda Pera vs. Veronika Kudermetova Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Bernarda Pera vs. Veronika Kudermetova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Veronika Kudermetova has an 80.0% chance to win.

Bernarda Pera Veronika Kudermetova +290 Odds to Win Match -400 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 25.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 80.0% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 39.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.8

Bernarda Pera vs. Veronika Kudermetova Trends and Insights

In the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on August 15, 2023 (her most recent match), Pera lost to Martina Trevisan 6-3, 1-6, 2-6.

In her most recent match on August 23, 2023, Kudermetova came up short 4-6, 1-6 versus Sara Sorribes Tormo in the Round of 16 of the Tennis in the Land.

Through 47 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Pera has played 22.7 games per match and won 47.9% of them.

In her 26 matches on hard courts over the past year, Pera has played an average of 22.9 games.

Kudermetova has played 56 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.0 games per match and winning 53.1% of those games.

In 33 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Kudermetova has averaged 20.6 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 53.4% of those games.

In two head-to-head matches, Pera and Kudermetova have split 1-1. Kudermetova took their last clash on April 20, 2021, winning 6-4, 3-6, 7-6.

Pera and Kudermetova have faced off in five sets against each other, with Pera capturing three of them.

Pera has the advantage in 46 total games versus Kudermetova, claiming 28 of them.

In their two matches against each other, Pera and Kudermetova are averaging 23.0 games and 2.5 sets.

