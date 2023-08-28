Monday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a matchup between Casper Ruud and Emilio Nava at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

You can watch along on ESPN as Nava looks to knock off Ruud.

Casper Ruud vs. Emilio Nava Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Ruud vs. Nava Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on August 16, 2023 (his most recent match), Ruud lost to Max Purcell 4-6, 6-3, 4-6.

In his most recent scheduled match, Nava picked up a walkover win over Eliot Spizzirri at the US Open.

In the round of 128 of his most recent tournament (the French Open) on May 28, Nava was taken down by No. 57-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena 6-7, 3-6, 2-6.

This is the first time that Ruud and Nava have squared off on the court in the last five years.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Ruud vs. Nava Odds and Probabilities

Casper Ruud Emilio Nava -650 Odds to Win Match +400 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 61.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.1

