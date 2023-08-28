Casper Ruud vs. Emilio Nava: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a matchup between Casper Ruud and Emilio Nava at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
You can watch along on ESPN as Nava looks to knock off Ruud.
Casper Ruud vs. Emilio Nava Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Ruud vs. Nava Matchup Info
- In the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on August 16, 2023 (his most recent match), Ruud lost to Max Purcell 4-6, 6-3, 4-6.
- In his most recent scheduled match, Nava picked up a walkover win over Eliot Spizzirri at the US Open.
- In the round of 128 of his most recent tournament (the French Open) on May 28, Nava was taken down by No. 57-ranked Roberto Carballes Baena 6-7, 3-6, 2-6.
- This is the first time that Ruud and Nava have squared off on the court in the last five years.
How to Watch Monday's US Open
- Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Bublik
- Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Ilya Ivashka
- Fabian Marozsan vs Richard Gasquet
- Yosuke Watanuki vs Adrian Mannarino
- Nuno Borges vs Sebastian Ofner
Ruud vs. Nava Odds and Probabilities
|Casper Ruud
|Emilio Nava
|-650
|Odds to Win Match
|+400
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|86.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|20.0%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|61.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|38.1
