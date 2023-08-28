On Monday, Emilio Nava (No. 154 in the world) faces Casper Ruud (No. 5) in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Ruud is getting -650 odds to win a spot in the Round of 64 against Nava (+400).

Casper Ruud vs. Emilio Nava Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Casper Ruud vs. Emilio Nava Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Casper Ruud has an 86.7% chance to win.

Casper Ruud Emilio Nava -650 Odds to Win Match +400 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 20.0% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 61.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 38.1

Casper Ruud vs. Emilio Nava Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on August 16, 2023 (his most recent match), Ruud was defeated by Max Purcell 4-6, 6-3, 4-6.

In his most recent scheduled match, Nava got a walkover win over Eliot Spizzirri at the US Open.

Ruud has played 62 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 27.7 games per match (37.6 in best-of-five matches).

In his 30 matches on hard courts over the past year, Ruud has played an average of 29.7 games (40.2 in best-of-five matches).

Nava is averaging 25.4 games per match (38.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 24 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 49.1% of those games.

Nava has played 17 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 24.6 games per match (42.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.5 games per set while winning 50.0% of games.

Ruud and Nava have not competed against each other since 2015.

