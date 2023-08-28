Monday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a matchup between Clervie Ngounoue and Daria Saville at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Tune in to see Ngounoue and Saville on ESPN.

Clervie Ngounoue vs. Daria Saville Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Ngounoue vs. Saville Matchup Info

Ngounoue most recently competed on July 30, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Citi Open, and the match ended in a 6-7, 5-7 loss to No. 79-ranked Magdalena Frech .

In the National Bank Open (her most recent tournament), Saville was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 114-ranked Kimberly Birrell, 3-6, 4-6.

Ngounoue hasn't gone toe to toe with Saville in the past five years.

Ngounoue vs. Saville Odds and Probabilities

Clervie Ngounoue Daria Saville +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 47.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.9

