Clervie Ngounoue vs. Daria Saville: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a matchup between Clervie Ngounoue and Daria Saville at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Tune in to see Ngounoue and Saville on ESPN.
Clervie Ngounoue vs. Daria Saville Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Ngounoue vs. Saville Matchup Info
- Ngounoue most recently competed on July 30, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Citi Open, and the match ended in a 6-7, 5-7 loss to No. 79-ranked Magdalena Frech .
- In the National Bank Open (her most recent tournament), Saville was beaten in the qualifying round by No. 114-ranked Kimberly Birrell, 3-6, 4-6.
- Ngounoue hasn't gone toe to toe with Saville in the past five years.
Ngounoue vs. Saville Odds and Probabilities
|Clervie Ngounoue
|Daria Saville
|+190
|Odds to Win Match
|-250
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+40000
|34.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|71.4%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|47.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|52.9
