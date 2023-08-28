In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, Clervie Ngounoue (ranked No. 494) faces Daria Saville (No. 322).

With -250 odds, Saville is the favorite against Ngounoue (+190) in this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Clervie Ngounoue vs. Daria Saville Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Clervie Ngounoue vs. Daria Saville Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Saville has a 71.4% chance to win.

Clervie Ngounoue Daria Saville +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 47.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 52.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Clervie Ngounoue vs. Daria Saville Trends and Insights

Ngounoue came up short 6-7, 5-7 versus Magdalena Frech in the qualifying round of the Citi Open (her most recent match).

In her last match in the qualifying round of the National Bank Open, Saville lost 3-6, 4-6 versus Kimberly Birrell.

Ngounoue has played two matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 21.0 games per match.

In her two matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Ngounoue has played an average of 21.0 games.

Saville has played 14 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 21.0 games per match and winning 50.0% of those games.

Saville has averaged 16.8 games per match and 9.6 games per set in four matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 40.3% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Ngounoue and Saville have not played against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.