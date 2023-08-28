Monday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a match between Danielle Collins and Linda Fruhvirtova at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

You can see as Collins tries to take down Fruhvirtova on ESPN.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Danielle Collins vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Collins vs. Fruhvirtova Matchup Info

In her most recent tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Collins was beaten by No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek, 1-6, 0-6, in the Round of 32.

In the Tennis in the Land (her most recent tournament), Fruhvirtova was eliminated in the Round of 32 by No. 7-ranked Caroline Garcia, 3-6, 2-6.

Collins and Fruhvirtova have played one time in the past five years, during the Round of 64 of the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, and Fruhvirtova came out on top, winning 6-3, 6-4.

Fruhvirtova has gotten the better of Collins in two total sets, winning two sets (100.0%) against Collins's zero.

In 19 total games, Fruhvirtova has the upper hand, earning the win in 12 of them, while Collins has taken seven.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Collins vs. Fruhvirtova Odds and Probabilities

Danielle Collins Linda Fruhvirtova -650 Odds to Win Match +425 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 19.0% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 62.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.9

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.