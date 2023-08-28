In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, Danielle Collins (ranked No. 34) faces Linda Fruhvirtova (No. 56).

Collins carries -650 odds to win versus Fruhvirtova (+425).

Danielle Collins vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Danielle Collins vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Danielle Collins has an 86.7% chance to win.

Danielle Collins Linda Fruhvirtova -650 Odds to Win Match +425 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +20000 86.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 19.0% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.5% 62.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.9

Danielle Collins vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Trends and Insights

Collins was defeated 1-6, 0-6 versus Iga Swiatek in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open (her most recent match).

In her most recent match in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land, Fruhvirtova was defeated 3-6, 2-6 versus Caroline Garcia.

Through 41 matches over the past year (across all court types), Collins has played 22.8 games per match and won 52.1% of them.

On hard courts, Collins has played 37 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.5 games per match while winning 52.9% of games.

Fruhvirtova has played 42 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.3 games per match and winning 48.3% of those games.

Through 29 matches on hard courts in the past year, Fruhvirtova has averaged 21.5 games per match and 8.9 games per set, winning 49.5% of those games.

In the lone match between Collins and Fruhvirtova dating back to 2015, in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Round of 64, Fruhvirtova came out on top 6-3, 6-4.

Fruhvirtova and Collins have competed in two sets, and Fruhvirtova has had the upper hand, securing the win in all of them.

Fruhvirtova has the upper hand in 19 total games against Collins, winning 12 of them.

In one match between Collins and Fruhvirtova, they have played 19.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

