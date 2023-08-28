Danielle Collins vs. Linda Fruhvirtova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, Danielle Collins (ranked No. 34) faces Linda Fruhvirtova (No. 56).
Collins carries -650 odds to win versus Fruhvirtova (+425).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Danielle Collins vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Danielle Collins vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Danielle Collins has an 86.7% chance to win.
|Danielle Collins
|Linda Fruhvirtova
|-650
|Odds to Win Match
|+425
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+20000
|86.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|19.0%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.5%
|62.1
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|37.9
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Monday's US Open Previews & Predictions
- Rebecca Peterson vs Iga Swiatek
- Fiona Ferro vs Victoria Azarenka
- Daria Saville vs Clervie Ngounoue
- Kateryna Baindl vs Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova
- Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Sloane Stephens
Danielle Collins vs. Linda Fruhvirtova Trends and Insights
- Collins was defeated 1-6, 0-6 versus Iga Swiatek in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open (her most recent match).
- In her most recent match in the Round of 32 of the Tennis in the Land, Fruhvirtova was defeated 3-6, 2-6 versus Caroline Garcia.
- Through 41 matches over the past year (across all court types), Collins has played 22.8 games per match and won 52.1% of them.
- On hard courts, Collins has played 37 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 22.5 games per match while winning 52.9% of games.
- Fruhvirtova has played 42 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 21.3 games per match and winning 48.3% of those games.
- Through 29 matches on hard courts in the past year, Fruhvirtova has averaged 21.5 games per match and 8.9 games per set, winning 49.5% of those games.
- In the lone match between Collins and Fruhvirtova dating back to 2015, in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships Round of 64, Fruhvirtova came out on top 6-3, 6-4.
- Fruhvirtova and Collins have competed in two sets, and Fruhvirtova has had the upper hand, securing the win in all of them.
- Fruhvirtova has the upper hand in 19 total games against Collins, winning 12 of them.
- In one match between Collins and Fruhvirtova, they have played 19.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.