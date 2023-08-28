DJ LeMahieu vs. Tigers Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 28
Published: Aug. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
DJ LeMahieu and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (69 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Detroit Tigers and Reese Olson on August 28 at 6:40 PM ET.
He hit a home run while going 1-for-4 in his previous game against the Rays.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Monday, August 28, 2023
- Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Comerica Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Tigers Starter: Reese Olson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Looking to place a prop bet on DJ LeMahieu? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu is batting .247 with 18 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 43 walks.
- LeMahieu will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .421 with four homers during his last games.
- In 68.5% of his 108 games this season, LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 19 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 10.2% of his games this year, and 2.8% of his chances at the plate.
- In 25.0% of his games this season, LeMahieu has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 6.5%.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (4.6%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|57
|GP
|50
|.251
|AVG
|.243
|.342
|OBP
|.307
|.419
|SLG
|.373
|19
|XBH
|13
|7
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|12
|55/25
|K/BB
|42/18
|0
|SB
|0
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Tigers has a collective 8.4 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Tigers have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Tigers pitchers combine to rank 13th in baseball in home runs surrendered (152 total, 1.2 per game).
- Olson (2-5 with a 5.29 ERA and 68 strikeouts in 68 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Tigers, his 13th of the season.
- The righty's most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing four hits.
- In 15 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.29, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .243 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.