A match between Dominic Stephan Stricker (No. 128) and Alexei Popyrin (No. 41) is slated for Monday, August 28 as part of the Round of 128 of the US Open in New York, New York.

Stricker's matchup against Popyrin can be watched on ESPN, so tune in to take in the action.

Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Alexei Popyrin Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Stricker vs. Popyrin Matchup Info

By beating No. 152-ranked Thiago Agustin Tirante 6-2, 6-3 on Friday, Stricker advanced to the Round of 128.

Stricker was eliminated by Joris de Loore (6-4, 5-7, 3-6) on July 25 in the round of 32 of his most recent tournament, the ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023.

Popyrin is coming off a 1-6, 6-7 loss to No. 20-ranked Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals at the Western & Southern Open.

Stricker and Popyrin have played one time in the past five years, during the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon, and Stricker was the victor, winning 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

Stricker and Popyrin have matched up for five sets, and it's been Stricker who has taken the upper hand, claiming three of them. Popyrin has been victorious in two sets.

Stricker has gotten the better of Popyrin in 48 total games between them, taking 26 games (54.2%) against Popyrin's 22.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Stricker vs. Popyrin Odds and Probabilities

Dominic Stephan Stricker Alexei Popyrin +130 Odds to Win Match -165 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 48.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.7

