No. 128-ranked Dominic Stephan Stricker will take on No. 41 Alexei Popyrin in the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, August 28.

In this Round of 128 match against Stricker (+130), Popyrin is favored to win with -165 odds.

Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Alexei Popyrin Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Alexei Popyrin Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alexei Popyrin has a 62.3% chance to win.

Dominic Stephan Stricker Alexei Popyrin +130 Odds to Win Match -165 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +40000 43.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 62.3% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 48.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 51.7

Monday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Alexei Popyrin Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Friday, Stricker eliminated No. 152-ranked Thiago Agustin Tirante, 6-2, 6-3.

In his most recent match on August 18, 2023, Popyrin came up short 1-6, 6-7 versus Hubert Hurkacz in the quarterfinals of the Western & Southern Open.

In his 28 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Stricker has played an average of 24.8 games (29.6 in best-of-five matches).

In his 16 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months, Stricker has played an average of 23.3 games (24.0 in best-of-five matches).

Popyrin has played 54 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, averaging 27.9 games per match (43.3 in best-of-five matches) and winning 50.4% of those games.

In 27 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Popyrin has averaged 28.7 games per match (43.6 in best-of-five matches) and 10.8 games per set, winning 49.1% of those games.

In the only match between Stricker and Popyrin dating back to 2015, in the Wimbledon Round of 128, Stricker won 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 4-6, 7-5.

Stricker and Popyrin have faced off in five total sets, with Stricker securing three of them and Popyrin two.

Stricker has beaten Popyrin in 26 of 48 total games between them, good for a 54.2% win rate.

In one match between Stricker and Popyrin, they have played 48.0 games and 5.0 sets per match on average.

