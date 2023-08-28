Elena Rybakina's Round of 128 match in the US Open versus Marta Kostyuk is on tap for Monday, August 28.

Tune in to watch Rybakina and Kostyuk on ESPN.

Elena Rybakina vs. Marta Kostyuk Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Rybakina vs. Kostyuk Matchup Info

Rybakina is coming off a loss to Jasmine Paolini in the Round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open, losing 6-4, 2-5 (retired).

Kostyuk most recently played on August 14, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open and was defeated 2-6, 1-6 by No. 43-ranked Paolini.

Rybakina and Kostyuk haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Rybakina vs. Kostyuk Odds and Probabilities

Elena Rybakina Marta Kostyuk -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 59.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.8

