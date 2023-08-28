Elena Rybakina vs. Marta Kostyuk: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Elena Rybakina's Round of 128 match in the US Open versus Marta Kostyuk is on tap for Monday, August 28.
Tune in to watch Rybakina and Kostyuk on ESPN.
Elena Rybakina vs. Marta Kostyuk Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Rybakina vs. Kostyuk Matchup Info
- Rybakina is coming off a loss to Jasmine Paolini in the Round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open, losing 6-4, 2-5 (retired).
- Kostyuk most recently played on August 14, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open and was defeated 2-6, 1-6 by No. 43-ranked Paolini.
- Rybakina and Kostyuk haven't gone head to head against each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Monday's US Open
Rybakina vs. Kostyuk Odds and Probabilities
|Elena Rybakina
|Marta Kostyuk
|-350
|Odds to Win Match
|+240
|+900
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|77.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|29.4%
|10.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|59.2
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|40.8
