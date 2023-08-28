No. 4-ranked Elena Rybakina will face No. 39 Marta Kostyuk in the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, August 28.

In this Round of 128 matchup versus Kostyuk (+240), Rybakina is favored with -350 odds.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Elena Rybakina vs. Marta Kostyuk Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Elena Rybakina vs. Marta Kostyuk Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elena Rybakina has a 77.8% chance to win.

Elena Rybakina Marta Kostyuk -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +900 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 10.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 59.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Monday's US Open Previews & Predictions

Elena Rybakina vs. Marta Kostyuk Trends and Insights

In the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open on August 17, 2023, Rybakina lost her last match, going down 6-4, 2-5 (retired) against Jasmine Paolini.

Kostyuk is coming off a 2-6, 1-6 defeat to No. 43-ranked Paolini in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open.

Rybakina has played 21.4 games per match in her 58 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Rybakina has played 23.0 games per match in her 39 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Kostyuk is averaging 21.6 games per match through her 39 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 50.1% of those games.

Kostyuk has averaged 21.9 games per match and 9.4 games per set in 31 matches on hard courts in the past year, winning 51.0% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Rybakina and Kostyuk have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.