Monday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a match between Elise Mertens and Mirjam Bjorklund at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

You can tune in to ESPN to see Bjorklund try to take down Mertens.

Elise Mertens vs. Mirjam Bjorklund Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Mertens vs. Bjorklund Matchup Info

Mertens lost 2-6, 6-4, 1-6 against Marie Bouzkova in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open (her most recent match).

Bjorklund will look to maintain momentum after a 6-2, 6-2 victory over No. 182-ranked Ankita Raina in the qualifying round on Friday.

In her previous tournament (the National Bank Open) on August 5, Bjorklund matched up with Ashlyn Krueger in the qualification round 1 and was eliminated 7-5, 4-6, 4-6.

In the lone matchup between Mertens and Bjorklund in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 32 at Copa Colsanitas, Bjorklund came out on top, registering the 6-1, 4-6, 7-6 win.

Bjorklund has taken the W in two sets against Mertens, good for a 66.7% winning percentage, while Mertens has won one set.

Bjorklund has gotten the better of Mertens in 30 total games between them, claiming 17 games (56.7%) against Mertens's 13.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Mertens vs. Bjorklund Odds and Probabilities

Elise Mertens Mirjam Bjorklund -225 Odds to Win Match +170 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 56.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.7

