Mirjam Bjorklund (No. 155) will face Elise Mertens (No. 32) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, August 28.

Mertens has -225 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 64 over Bjorklund (+170).

Elise Mertens vs. Mirjam Bjorklund Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Elise Mertens vs. Mirjam Bjorklund Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Elise Mertens has a 69.2% chance to win.

Elise Mertens Mirjam Bjorklund -225 Odds to Win Match +170 +20000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 0.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 56.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.7

Elise Mertens vs. Mirjam Bjorklund Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on August 16, 2023 (her last match), Mertens was dropped by Marie Bouzkova 2-6, 6-4, 1-6.

Bjorklund will look to maintain momentum after a 6-2, 6-2 win over No. 182-ranked Ankita Raina in the qualifying round on Friday.

Mertens has played 20.9 games per match in her 45 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Mertens has played 20.2 games per match in her 33 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Bjorklund has averaged 22.7 games per match through her 30 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 50.6% of the games.

Bjorklund has averaged 22.5 games per match and 9.5 games per set through 22 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 51.4% of those games.

In the one match between Mertens and Bjorklund dating back to 2015, in the Copa Colsanitas Round of 32, Bjorklund won 6-1, 4-6, 7-6.

Bjorklund and Mertens have faced off in three total sets, with Bjorklund taking two of them and Mertens one.

Bjorklund has taken down Mertens in 17 of 30 total games between them, good for a 56.7% winning percentage.

In their one match against each other, Mertens and Bjorklund are averaging 30.0 games and 3.0 sets.

