Monday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a match between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Mackenzie McDonald at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Watch the action on ESPN as McDonald attempts to knock off Auger-Aliassime.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Mackenzie McDonald Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Auger-Aliassime vs. McDonald Matchup Info

Auger-Aliassime was defeated 4-6, 4-6 versus Adrian Mannarino in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open (his last match).

McDonald is coming off a 4-6, 0-3 defeat to No. 32-ranked Mannarino in the Round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open.

In the one matchup between Auger-Aliassime and McDonald in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 16 at Halle Open, Auger-Aliassime came out on top, securing the 7-6, 6-1 win.

Auger-Aliassime and McDonald have matched up for two sets, and it's been Auger-Aliassime who has taken the reins, claiming two of them. McDonald has come out on top in zero sets.

Auger-Aliassime has gotten the better of McDonald in 20 total games between them, claiming 13 games (65.0%) against McDonald's seven.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Auger-Aliassime vs. McDonald Odds and Probabilities

Felix Auger-Aliassime Mackenzie McDonald -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 52.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.7

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.