Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Mackenzie McDonald: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's Round of 128 at the US Open includes a match between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Mackenzie McDonald at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.
Watch the action on ESPN as McDonald attempts to knock off Auger-Aliassime.
Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.
Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Mackenzie McDonald Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!
Auger-Aliassime vs. McDonald Matchup Info
- Auger-Aliassime was defeated 4-6, 4-6 versus Adrian Mannarino in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open (his last match).
- McDonald is coming off a 4-6, 0-3 defeat to No. 32-ranked Mannarino in the Round of 16 at the Western & Southern Open.
- In the one matchup between Auger-Aliassime and McDonald in the last five years, which took place in the Round of 16 at Halle Open, Auger-Aliassime came out on top, securing the 7-6, 6-1 win.
- Auger-Aliassime and McDonald have matched up for two sets, and it's been Auger-Aliassime who has taken the reins, claiming two of them. McDonald has come out on top in zero sets.
- Auger-Aliassime has gotten the better of McDonald in 20 total games between them, claiming 13 games (65.0%) against McDonald's seven.
How to Watch Monday's US Open
- Zhizhen Zhang vs Jeffrey John Wolf
- Nuno Borges vs Sebastian Ofner
- Fabian Marozsan vs Richard Gasquet
- Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Bublik
- Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Ilya Ivashka
Auger-Aliassime vs. McDonald Odds and Probabilities
|Felix Auger-Aliassime
|Mackenzie McDonald
|-145
|Odds to Win Match
|+110
|+15000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+30000
|59.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|47.6%
|0.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.3%
|52.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47.7
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.