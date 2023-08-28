In the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, No. 15-ranked Felix Auger-Aliassime meets No. 40 Mackenzie McDonald.

With -145 odds, Auger-Aliassime is favored over McDonald (+110) for this matchup.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Mackenzie McDonald Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Mackenzie McDonald Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Felix Auger-Aliassime has a 59.2% chance to win.

Felix Auger-Aliassime Mackenzie McDonald -145 Odds to Win Match +110 +15000 Odds to Win Tournament +30000 59.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 47.6% 0.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.3% 52.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.7

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs. Mackenzie McDonald Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on August 15, 2023 (his most recent match), Auger-Aliassime was dropped by Adrian Mannarino 4-6, 4-6.

In his most recent match on August 17, 2023, McDonald was defeated 4-6, 0-3 versus Mannarino in the Round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open.

Auger-Aliassime has played 49 matches over the past year across all court types, and 24.9 games per match (38.5 in best-of-five matches).

Auger-Aliassime has played 24.7 games per match (38.3 in best-of-five matches) in his 43 matches on hard courts over the past 12 months.

In the past 12 months, McDonald has played 65 total matches (across all court types), winning 51.7% of the games. He averages 23.4 games per match (39.2 in best-of-five matches) and 10.1 games per set.

On hard courts, McDonald has played 47 matches and averaged 22.9 games per match (40.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.1 games per set.

On June 15, 2022, Auger-Aliassime and McDonald met in the Halle Open Round of 16. Auger-Aliassime secured the win 7-6, 6-1.

Auger-Aliassime and McDonald have matched up in two total sets, with Auger-Aliassime claiming two of them and McDonald zero.

Auger-Aliassime and McDonald have faced off in 20 total games, with Auger-Aliassime winning 13 and McDonald capturing seven.

McDonald and Auger-Aliassime have squared off one time, and they have averaged 20.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

