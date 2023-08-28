Hugo Dellien and Borna Gojo are set to square off in the Round of 128 of the US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on August 28.

You can see as Dellien attempts to knock out Gojo on ESPN.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Hugo Dellien vs. Borna Gojo Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Dellien vs. Gojo Matchup Info

Dellien most recently played on July 25, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg European Open, and the matchup finished in a 7-6, 1-6, 3-6 loss to No. 120-ranked Cristian Garin .

Gojo made it to the Round of 128 by beating No. 123-ranked Tomas Machac 7-6, 6-2 on Saturday.

Gojo suffered defeat in the qualification round 1 of his most recent tournament (the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers) on August 5, when he lost 6-7, 6-4, 5-7 to Thanasi Kokkinakis.

This is the first time that Dellien and Gojo have played each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Dellien vs. Gojo Odds and Probabilities

Hugo Dellien Borna Gojo +450 Odds to Win Match -700 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 87.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 33.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 66.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.