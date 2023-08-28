Hugo Dellien (No. 147 ranking) will meet Borna Gojo (No. 105) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, August 28.

Against the underdog Dellien (+450), Gojo is favored (-700) to make it to the Round of 64.

Hugo Dellien vs. Borna Gojo Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Hugo Dellien vs. Borna Gojo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Borna Gojo has an 87.5% chance to win.

Hugo Dellien Borna Gojo +450 Odds to Win Match -700 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 87.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 33.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 66.1

Hugo Dellien vs. Borna Gojo Trends and Insights

Dellien lost 7-6, 1-6, 3-6 versus Cristian Garin in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg European Open (his last match).

In the qualifying round on Saturday, Gojo clinched a victory against No. 123-ranked Tomas Machac, winning 7-6, 6-2.

Dellien has played 20 matches over the past year across all court types, and 24.4 games per match (29.7 in best-of-five matches).

Through one match over the past year on hard courts, Dellien has played 28.0 games per match (28.0 in best-of-five matches) and won 32.1% of them.

In the past 12 months, Gojo has played 27 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.0% of the games. He averages 26.7 games per match (44.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.9 games per set.

Through 14 matches on hard courts in the past year, Gojo has averaged 27.0 games per match and 11.1 games per set, winning 51.6% of those games.

This is the first time that Dellien and Gojo have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

