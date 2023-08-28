Hugo Dellien vs. Borna Gojo: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
Hugo Dellien (No. 147 ranking) will meet Borna Gojo (No. 105) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, August 28.
Against the underdog Dellien (+450), Gojo is favored (-700) to make it to the Round of 64.
Hugo Dellien vs. Borna Gojo Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Hugo Dellien vs. Borna Gojo Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Borna Gojo has an 87.5% chance to win.
|Hugo Dellien
|Borna Gojo
|+450
|Odds to Win Match
|-700
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|18.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|87.5%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|33.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|66.1
Hugo Dellien vs. Borna Gojo Trends and Insights
- Dellien lost 7-6, 1-6, 3-6 versus Cristian Garin in the Round of 32 of the Hamburg European Open (his last match).
- In the qualifying round on Saturday, Gojo clinched a victory against No. 123-ranked Tomas Machac, winning 7-6, 6-2.
- Dellien has played 20 matches over the past year across all court types, and 24.4 games per match (29.7 in best-of-five matches).
- Through one match over the past year on hard courts, Dellien has played 28.0 games per match (28.0 in best-of-five matches) and won 32.1% of them.
- In the past 12 months, Gojo has played 27 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.0% of the games. He averages 26.7 games per match (44.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.9 games per set.
- Through 14 matches on hard courts in the past year, Gojo has averaged 27.0 games per match and 11.1 games per set, winning 51.6% of those games.
- This is the first time that Dellien and Gojo have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
