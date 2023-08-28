A match between Iga Swiatek (No. 1) and Rebecca Peterson (No. 86) is on tap for Monday, August 28 as part of the Round of 128 of the US Open in New York, New York.

You can watch Swiatek attempt to knock out Peterson on ESPN.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Iga Swiatek vs. Rebecca Peterson Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Swiatek vs. Peterson Matchup Info

Swiatek lost 6-7, 6-3, 4-6 versus Cori Gauff in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open (her last match).

Peterson last played on July 29, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Citi Open and was taken down 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 by No. 123-ranked Ashlyn Krueger.

When these two competitors have squared off, Swiatek has compiled two wins, while Peterson has zero. In their last meeting on January 19, 2022, Swiatek took care of business with a 6-2, 6-2 win.

In four total sets, Swiatek has the advantage, winning four of them, while Peterson has won zero.

Swiatek and Peterson have gone head to head in 30 games, and it's been Swiatek who has emerged victorious, claiming 24 of them. Peterson has won six games.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Swiatek vs. Peterson Odds and Probabilities

Iga Swiatek Rebecca Peterson -10000 Odds to Win Match +1600 +260 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 99.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 5.9% 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 67 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 33

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.