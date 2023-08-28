No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek will face No. 86 Rebecca Peterson in the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, August 28.

Compared to the underdog Peterson (+1600), Swiatek is favored (-10000) to make it to the Round of 64.

Iga Swiatek vs. Rebecca Peterson Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Iga Swiatek vs. Rebecca Peterson Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Iga Swiatek has a 99.0% chance to win.

Iga Swiatek Rebecca Peterson -10000 Odds to Win Match +1600 +260 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 99.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 5.9% 27.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 67 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 33

Iga Swiatek vs. Rebecca Peterson Trends and Insights

Swiatek last played on August 19, 2023 in the semifinals of the Western & Southern Open, and the matchup ended in a 6-7, 6-3, 4-6 loss to No. 7-ranked Cori Gauff .

Peterson is coming off a 3-6, 6-3, 6-7 loss to No. 123-ranked Ashlyn Krueger in the qualifying round at the Citi Open.

In her 80 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Swiatek has played an average of 18.8 games.

Swiatek has played 50 matches on hard courts over the past year, and 19.0 games per match.

In her 24 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Peterson is averaging 21.5 games per match and winning 51.7% of those games.

On hard courts, Peterson has played 19 matches and averaged 22.4 games per match and 9.9 games per set.

In two head-to-head matches dating back to 2015, Swiatek holds a 2-0 record against Peterson. Their most recent match, at the Australian Open on January 19, 2022, was taken by Swiatek 6-2, 6-2.

Swiatek and Peterson have matched up in four sets against on another, with Swiatek claiming four of them.

Swiatek has the upper hand in 30 total games versus Peterson, taking 24 of them.

In their two matches against each other, Swiatek and Peterson are averaging 15 games and two sets.

