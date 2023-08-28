The Round of 128 of the US Open will see Ilya Ivashka and Juan Manuel Cerundolo match up at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday, August 28.

ESPN is the place to tune in to watch Ivashka and Cerundolo hit the court.

Ilya Ivashka vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Ivashka vs. Cerundolo Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open on August 20, 2023 (his most recent match), Ivashka lost to Zhizhen Zhang 6-4, 6-7, 2-6.

Cerundolo last played on August 24, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Winston-Salem Open and was defeated 3-6, 1-6 by No. 29-ranked Borna Coric.

This is the first time that Ivashka and Cerundolo have played each other in the last five years.

Ivashka vs. Cerundolo Odds and Probabilities

Ilya Ivashka Juan Manuel Cerundolo -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 55.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.2

