Ilya Ivashka vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 128 of the US Open will see Ilya Ivashka and Juan Manuel Cerundolo match up at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on Monday, August 28.
ESPN is the place to tune in to watch Ivashka and Cerundolo hit the court.
Ilya Ivashka vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Ivashka vs. Cerundolo Matchup Info
- In the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open on August 20, 2023 (his most recent match), Ivashka lost to Zhizhen Zhang 6-4, 6-7, 2-6.
- Cerundolo last played on August 24, 2023 in the quarterfinals of the Winston-Salem Open and was defeated 3-6, 1-6 by No. 29-ranked Borna Coric.
- This is the first time that Ivashka and Cerundolo have played each other in the last five years.
Ivashka vs. Cerundolo Odds and Probabilities
|Ilya Ivashka
|Juan Manuel Cerundolo
|-250
|Odds to Win Match
|+190
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|71.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|34.5%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|55.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.2
