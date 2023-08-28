In the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, No. 103-ranked Ilya Ivashka faces No. 93 Juan Manuel Cerundolo.

Compared to the underdog Cerundolo (+190), Ivashka is favored (-250) to get to the Round of 64.

Ilya Ivashka vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Ilya Ivashka vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ilya Ivashka has a 71.4% chance to win.

Ilya Ivashka Juan Manuel Cerundolo -250 Odds to Win Match +190 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 34.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 55.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.2

Ilya Ivashka vs. Juan Manuel Cerundolo Trends and Insights

Ivashka last hit the court on August 20, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Winston-Salem Open, and the matchup ended in a 6-4, 6-7, 2-6 defeat by No. 62-ranked Zhizhen Zhang .

In his most recent match on August 24, 2023, Cerundolo lost 3-6, 1-6 against Borna Coric in the quarterfinals of the Winston-Salem Open.

In his 44 matches over the past year across all court types, Ivashka has played an average of 26.7 games (38.0 in best-of-five matches).

Ivashka has played 27.9 games per match (41.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 28 matches on hard courts over the past year.

Cerundolo is averaging 21.9 games per match (24.0 in best-of-five matches) in his 34 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 48.5% of those games.

Cerundolo is averaging 26.5 games per match and 10.6 games per set in four matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Dating back to 2015, Ivashka and Cerundolo have not competed against each other.

