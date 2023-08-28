The Round of 128 at the US Open is set for Monday, with Gregoire Barrere, the No. 59-ranked player, going up against Jakub Mensik, the No. 206-ranked player.

You can watch ESPN to catch the action as Mensik looks to take down Barrere.

Jakub Mensik vs. Gregoire Barrere Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Mensik vs. Barrere Matchup Info

In the qualifying round on Saturday, Mensik beat Zdenek Kolar 7-5, 6-4.

In his previous tournament, the ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023, Mensik lost in the quarterfinals to No. 137-ranked Fabio Fognini, 4-6, 2-6 on July 28.

In his last match in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, Barrere lost 4-6, 5-7 versus Yoshihito Nishioka.

Mensik and Barrere haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Mensik vs. Barrere Odds and Probabilities

Jakub Mensik Gregoire Barrere -110 Odds to Win Match -120 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 51.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.3

