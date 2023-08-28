Jakub Mensik vs. Gregoire Barrere: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Round of 128 at the US Open is set for Monday, with Gregoire Barrere, the No. 59-ranked player, going up against Jakub Mensik, the No. 206-ranked player.
You can watch ESPN to catch the action as Mensik looks to take down Barrere.
Jakub Mensik vs. Gregoire Barrere Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Mensik vs. Barrere Matchup Info
- In the qualifying round on Saturday, Mensik beat Zdenek Kolar 7-5, 6-4.
- In his previous tournament, the ATP Challenger Zug, Switzerland Men Singles 2023, Mensik lost in the quarterfinals to No. 137-ranked Fabio Fognini, 4-6, 2-6 on July 28.
- In his last match in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, Barrere lost 4-6, 5-7 versus Yoshihito Nishioka.
- Mensik and Barrere haven't matched up against each other in the last five years.
How to Watch Monday's US Open
- Fabian Marozsan vs Richard Gasquet
- Zhizhen Zhang vs Jeffrey John Wolf
- Dominic Thiem vs Alexander Bublik
- Ben Shelton vs Pedro Cachin
- Juan Manuel Cerundolo vs Ilya Ivashka
Mensik vs. Barrere Odds and Probabilities
|Jakub Mensik
|Gregoire Barrere
|-110
|Odds to Win Match
|-120
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|52.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|54.5%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|51.7
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|48.3
