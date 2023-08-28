Jakub Mensik (No. 206 ranking) will face Gregoire Barrere (No. 59) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, August 28.

Against the underdog Mensik (-105), Barrere is the favorite (-120) to get to the Round of 64.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Jakub Mensik vs. Gregoire Barrere Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Jakub Mensik vs. Gregoire Barrere Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Gregoire Barrere has a 54.5% chance to win.

Jakub Mensik Gregoire Barrere -105 Odds to Win Match -120 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 51.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 48.5

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Jakub Mensik vs. Gregoire Barrere Trends and Insights

Mensik is looking to stay on track after a 7-5, 6-4 victory over No. 176-ranked Zdenek Kolar in Saturday's qualifying round.

Barrere is coming off a 4-6, 5-7 loss to No. 45-ranked Yoshihito Nishioka in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open.

Mensik has played 22.0 games per match in his six matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

Through three matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Mensik has played 25.0 games per match and won 58.7% of them.

Barrere has played 47 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 25.5 games per match (41.5 in best-of-five matches) and winning 50.3% of those games.

Barrere has played 27 matches on hard courts in the past year, and has averaged 24.0 games per match (38.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.1 games per set while winning 51.5% of games.

Mensik and Barrere have not competed against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.