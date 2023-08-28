Jeffrey John Wolf's Round of 128 match in the US Open against Zhizhen Zhang is slated for Monday, August 28.

ESPN will air this Wolf versus Zhang matchup.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Zhizhen Zhang Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Wolf vs. Zhang Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on August 15, 2023 (his last match), Wolf was dropped by Alex de Minaur 0-6, 6-3, 1-6.

Zhang last played on August 21, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Winston-Salem Open and was defeated 4-6, 2-6 by No. 58-ranked Marton Fucsovics.

Wolf and Zhang went head to head in the quarterfinals at the ATP Challenger Tallahassee, USA Men Singles 2022 on April 22, 2022. Zhang won the match 6-3, 3-6, 7-6.

Zhang has taken two sets against Wolf, good for a 66.7% winning percentage, while Wolf has claimed one set.

Zhang and Wolf have matched up for 31 total games, with Zhang taking 16 games and Wolf being victorious in 15.

Wolf vs. Zhang Odds and Probabilities

Jeffrey John Wolf Zhizhen Zhang -250 Odds to Win Match +185 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.1% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 56.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.