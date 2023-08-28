In the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, we have a matchup featuring No. 67-ranked Zhizhen Zhang versus No. 45 Jeffrey John Wolf.

Wolf carries -250 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 64 over Zhang (+185).

Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Zhizhen Zhang Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Zhizhen Zhang Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jeffrey John Wolf has a 71.4% chance to win.

Jeffrey John Wolf Zhizhen Zhang -250 Odds to Win Match +185 +40000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 71.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 35.1% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 56.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.2

Jeffrey John Wolf vs. Zhizhen Zhang Trends and Insights

In his last tournament, the Western & Southern Open, Wolf was beaten by No. 12-ranked Alex de Minaur, 0-6, 6-3, 1-6, in the Round of 64.

In the Winston-Salem Open (his most recent tournament), Zhang was defeated in the Round of 32 by No. 58-ranked Marton Fucsovics, 4-6, 2-6.

In his 59 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Wolf has played an average of 23.9 games (35.1 in best-of-five matches).

Through 41 matches over the past 12 months on hard courts, Wolf has played 24.0 games per match (35.0 in best-of-five matches) and won 51.9% of them.

Zhang is averaging 25.4 games per match (38.7 in best-of-five matches) in his 54 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 49.4% of those games.

Zhang has averaged 25.6 games per match (50.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.0 games per set through 28 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, winning 49.1% of those games.

On April 22, 2022, Wolf and Zhang matched up in the ATP Challenger Tallahassee, USA Men Singles 2022 quarterfinals. Zhang took home the win 6-3, 3-6, 7-6.

Zhang and Wolf have faced off in three sets against each other, with Zhang taking two of them.

Zhang has taken 16 games (51.6% win rate) against Wolf, who has secured 15 games.

Wolf and Zhang have squared off one time, averaging 31 games and three sets per match.

