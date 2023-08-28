Jelena Ostapenko vs. Jasmine Paolini: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jelena Ostapenko's Round of 128 matchup in the US Open against Jasmine Paolini is set for Monday, August 28.
You can watch ESPN to see Paolini try to take down Ostapenko.
Jelena Ostapenko vs. Jasmine Paolini Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Ostapenko vs. Paolini Matchup Info
- In the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on August 16, 2023 (her most recent match), Ostapenko was dropped by Elena Rybakina 7-6, 2-6, 4-6.
- In her most recent match in the Round of 16 of the Tennis in the Land, Paolini went down 4-6, 3-6 versus Xinyu Wang.
- Ostapenko hasn't squared off against Paolini in the past five years.
How to Watch Monday's US Open
- Maria Sakkari vs Rebeka Masarova
- Emma Navarro vs Magdalena Frech
- Taylor Townsend vs Varvara Gracheva
- Kateryna Baindl vs Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova
- Fiona Ferro vs Victoria Azarenka
Ostapenko vs. Paolini Odds and Probabilities
|Jelena Ostapenko
|Jasmine Paolini
|-225
|Odds to Win Match
|+170
|+6600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+25000
|69.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|37.0%
|1.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.4%
|55.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|44.1
