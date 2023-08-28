Jelena Ostapenko's Round of 128 matchup in the US Open against Jasmine Paolini is set for Monday, August 28.

You can watch ESPN to see Paolini try to take down Ostapenko.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Jasmine Paolini Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Ostapenko vs. Paolini Matchup Info

In the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on August 16, 2023 (her most recent match), Ostapenko was dropped by Elena Rybakina 7-6, 2-6, 4-6.

In her most recent match in the Round of 16 of the Tennis in the Land, Paolini went down 4-6, 3-6 versus Xinyu Wang.

Ostapenko hasn't squared off against Paolini in the past five years.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Ostapenko vs. Paolini Odds and Probabilities

Jelena Ostapenko Jasmine Paolini -225 Odds to Win Match +170 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 55.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.