Jelena Ostapenko (No. 21 ranking) will face Jasmine Paolini (No. 35) in the Round of 128 of the US Open on Monday, August 28.

In the Round of 128, Ostapenko is favored over Paolini, with -225 odds against the underdog's +170.

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Jasmine Paolini Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Jasmine Paolini Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jelena Ostapenko has a 69.2% chance to win.

Jelena Ostapenko Jasmine Paolini -225 Odds to Win Match +170 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +25000 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 37.0% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.4% 55.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 44.1

Jelena Ostapenko vs. Jasmine Paolini Trends and Insights

Ostapenko was defeated 7-6, 2-6, 4-6 against Elena Rybakina in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open (her last match).

In her most recent match on August 22, 2023, Paolini lost 4-6, 3-6 versus Xinyu Wang in the Round of 16 of the Tennis in the Land.

Ostapenko has played 22.7 games per match in her 53 matches over the past year (across all court types).

On hard courts, Ostapenko has played 32 matches over the past year, totaling 22.9 games per match while winning 51.8% of games.

In her 45 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Paolini is averaging 21.0 games per match and winning 49.9% of those games.

Paolini is averaging 19.2 games per match and 9.4 games per set through 29 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months.

Ostapenko and Paolini have not matched up against each other since 2015.

