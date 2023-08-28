USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the venue where Jiri Vesely and Enzo Couacaud will meet on Monday in the Round of 128 of the US Open.

Tune in to ESPN to watch Vesely and Couacaud take the court.

Sign up for ESPN+ to watch US Open matches live, plus on-demand access to replays and classic tennis matches.

Jiri Vesely vs. Enzo Couacaud Date and TV Info

Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Vesely vs. Couacaud Matchup Info

In the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon on July 7, 2023 (his most recent match), Vesely was dropped by Christopher O'Connell 3-6, 5-7, 4-6.

In the qualifying round on Friday, Couacaud beat No. 137-ranked Giulio Zeppieri, winning 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

In the Nordea Open, Couacaud's previous tournament, he matched up with No. 89-ranked Pavel Kotov in the qualification final on July 17 and was defeated 4-6, 7-5, 3-6.

Vesely and Couacaud have gone head to head one time in the past five years, during the quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger Bengaluru, India Men Singles 2022, and Couacaud was the victor, winning 6-4.

How to Watch Monday's US Open

Vesely vs. Couacaud Odds and Probabilities

Jiri Vesely Enzo Couacaud +140 Odds to Win Match -185 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 39.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.