Jiri Vesely vs. Enzo Couacaud: Live Stream, TV Channel, How to Watch | US Open
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, New York is the venue where Jiri Vesely and Enzo Couacaud will meet on Monday in the Round of 128 of the US Open.
Tune in to ESPN to watch Vesely and Couacaud take the court.
Jiri Vesely vs. Enzo Couacaud Date and TV Info
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)
- Court Surface: Hard
Vesely vs. Couacaud Matchup Info
- In the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon on July 7, 2023 (his most recent match), Vesely was dropped by Christopher O'Connell 3-6, 5-7, 4-6.
- In the qualifying round on Friday, Couacaud beat No. 137-ranked Giulio Zeppieri, winning 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.
- In the Nordea Open, Couacaud's previous tournament, he matched up with No. 89-ranked Pavel Kotov in the qualification final on July 17 and was defeated 4-6, 7-5, 3-6.
- Vesely and Couacaud have gone head to head one time in the past five years, during the quarterfinals of the ATP Challenger Bengaluru, India Men Singles 2022, and Couacaud was the victor, winning 6-4.
How to Watch Monday's US Open
Vesely vs. Couacaud Odds and Probabilities
|Jiri Vesely
|Enzo Couacaud
|+140
|Odds to Win Match
|-185
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|41.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|64.9%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|39.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60.2
