Jiri Vesely vs. Enzo Couacaud: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | US Open
In the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 180-ranked Enzo Couacaud versus No. 437 Jiri Vesely.
In the Round of 128, Couacaud is favored over Vesely, with -185 odds compared to the underdog's +140.
Jiri Vesely vs. Enzo Couacaud Match Information
- Tournament: The US Open
- Round: Round of 128
- Date: Monday, August 28
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
- Location: New York, New York
- Court Surface: Hard
Jiri Vesely vs. Enzo Couacaud Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Enzo Couacaud has a 64.9% chance to win.
|Jiri Vesely
|Enzo Couacaud
|+140
|Odds to Win Match
|-185
|+50000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+50000
|41.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|64.9%
|0.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|0.2%
|39.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60.2
Jiri Vesely vs. Enzo Couacaud Trends and Insights
- Vesely is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 73-ranked Christopher O'Connell, 3-6, 5-7, 4-6, in the Round of 64 at the Wimbledon.
- Couacaud made it to the Round of 128 by beating No. 137-ranked Giulio Zeppieri 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 on Friday.
- Through four matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Vesely has played 34.8 games per match (34.8 in best-of-five matches) and won 43.9% of them.
- In his one match on hard courts over the past 12 months, Vesely has played an average of 24.0 games (24.0 in best-of-five matches).
- Couacaud has played 18 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 27.9 games per match (38.4 in best-of-five matches) and winning 50.4% of those games.
- On hard courts, Couacaud has played 10 matches and averaged 29.0 games per match (38.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.0 games per set.
- On February 11, 2022, Vesely and Couacaud matched up in the ATP Challenger Bengaluru, India Men Singles 2022 quarterfinals. Couacaud took home the win 6-4.
