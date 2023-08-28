In the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 180-ranked Enzo Couacaud versus No. 437 Jiri Vesely.

In the Round of 128, Couacaud is favored over Vesely, with -185 odds compared to the underdog's +140.

Jiri Vesely vs. Enzo Couacaud Match Information

Tournament: The US Open

The US Open Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Date: Monday, August 28

Monday, August 28 TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Jiri Vesely vs. Enzo Couacaud Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Enzo Couacaud has a 64.9% chance to win.

Jiri Vesely Enzo Couacaud +140 Odds to Win Match -185 +50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000 41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9% 0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2% 39.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.2

Jiri Vesely vs. Enzo Couacaud Trends and Insights

Vesely is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 73-ranked Christopher O'Connell, 3-6, 5-7, 4-6, in the Round of 64 at the Wimbledon.

Couacaud made it to the Round of 128 by beating No. 137-ranked Giulio Zeppieri 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 on Friday.

Through four matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Vesely has played 34.8 games per match (34.8 in best-of-five matches) and won 43.9% of them.

In his one match on hard courts over the past 12 months, Vesely has played an average of 24.0 games (24.0 in best-of-five matches).

Couacaud has played 18 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 27.9 games per match (38.4 in best-of-five matches) and winning 50.4% of those games.

On hard courts, Couacaud has played 10 matches and averaged 29.0 games per match (38.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.0 games per set.

On February 11, 2022, Vesely and Couacaud matched up in the ATP Challenger Bengaluru, India Men Singles 2022 quarterfinals. Couacaud took home the win 6-4.

