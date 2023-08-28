In the US Open Round of 128 on Monday, we have a matchup of No. 180-ranked Enzo Couacaud versus No. 437 Jiri Vesely.

In the Round of 128, Couacaud is favored over Vesely, with -185 odds compared to the underdog's +140.

Jiri Vesely vs. Enzo Couacaud Match Information

  • Tournament: The US Open
  • Round: Round of 128
  • Date: Monday, August 28
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center
  • Location: New York, New York
  • Court Surface: Hard

Jiri Vesely vs. Enzo Couacaud Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Enzo Couacaud has a 64.9% chance to win.

Jiri Vesely Enzo Couacaud
+140 Odds to Win Match -185
+50000 Odds to Win Tournament +50000
41.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 64.9%
0.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 0.2%
39.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.2

Jiri Vesely vs. Enzo Couacaud Trends and Insights

  • Vesely is coming off a loss at the hands of No. 73-ranked Christopher O'Connell, 3-6, 5-7, 4-6, in the Round of 64 at the Wimbledon.
  • Couacaud made it to the Round of 128 by beating No. 137-ranked Giulio Zeppieri 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 on Friday.
  • Through four matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), Vesely has played 34.8 games per match (34.8 in best-of-five matches) and won 43.9% of them.
  • In his one match on hard courts over the past 12 months, Vesely has played an average of 24.0 games (24.0 in best-of-five matches).
  • Couacaud has played 18 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 27.9 games per match (38.4 in best-of-five matches) and winning 50.4% of those games.
  • On hard courts, Couacaud has played 10 matches and averaged 29.0 games per match (38.0 in best-of-five matches) and 10.0 games per set.
  • On February 11, 2022, Vesely and Couacaud matched up in the ATP Challenger Bengaluru, India Men Singles 2022 quarterfinals. Couacaud took home the win 6-4.

